Christmas 2019: Sushmita Sen shares video of boyfriend Rohman Shawl playing guitar as daughters Renee, Alisah sing

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 11:41 IST

The holiday season is upon us and unlike many other Bollywood celebrities who brought in Christmas with a grand party, Sushmita Sen opted for a cosy celebration with her loved ones, including boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. She shared a video of everyone gathered around the table and singing Christmas carols on her Instagram account.

“Merry Christmas to you & all your loved ones!!! Here’s to love, family, goodness & the celebration of everlasting faith. I love you guys infinity!!! yours, Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & #yourstruly #duggadugga,” she captioned the clip.

Rohman gets along famously with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah. The actor frequently shares pictures and videos of the four of them chilling together.

Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita said that she was “lucky” that her boyfriend has bonded with her daughters. “I’m lucky that they get along. My little one (Alisah) would often ask me, ‘What if I don’t like your boyfriend? What if I don’t want you to get married to somebody?’ I said, ‘Well, I would listen to that respectfully and then get married.’ She said, ‘But I don’t like them!’ I said, ‘Good, you don’t have to marry them, I do!’” she said.

Also read | Deepika Padukone wants a gift from Santa Kartik Aaryan: ‘Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye’

“’The one thing that you have to always remember is that you don’t have to like someone because I like them. You have the freedom to not like them. I have the same freedom to like them, even if you don’t. But remember that when it comes to your well-being, as my children, nobody gets in that way. That’s going to be my first priority. But will that mean me sacrificing my life to be your mom? That’s not going to happen.’ I have been pretty honest with them, always,” Sushmita added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more