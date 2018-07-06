Deepika Padukone celebrates as she gets 25 million Instagram followers

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram family has grown to 25 million. Deepika had a fan following of 24.9 Instagram followers on Thursday. On Friday, she took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a boomerang video of herself showering flying kisses.

“25 million”, she captioned the video.

With this, Deepika, like Priyanka Chopra, is currently ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and star Amitabh Bachchan on the photo-sharing platform.

Modi has 13.5 million followers while Big B has 9.5 million. The Piku star is also ahead of Virat Kohli (22.7 million), Shah Rukh Khan (13.3 million), Salman Khan (17.3 million), Aamir Khan (1.2 million) and Ranveer Singh (13.3 million).

Deepika rose to fame with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. After that, she featured in films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

She also made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

