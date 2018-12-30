Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for New Year vacation, spotted twinning in black at the airport. See pics, video

After those gruelling but stunning wedding parties and celebrations, it’s now time to take a break and head for an exotic vacation this New Year. Joining the league of actors who have already left the country to ring in the New Year abroad, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also left for their New Year vacation on Saturday.

Both were seen twinning as usual in black as they left for their holiday destination. Being the perfect gentleman that he is, Ranveer was spotted escorting his wife from the car to the airport.

The couple had tied the knot in Italy in a very private ceremony on November 14 and 15 and had returned to India to host three wedding receptions and a post-wedding party. And the couple has been on a party mode since then which definitely calls for a break after a lot of dancing and partying.

Ranveer has been shuffling work along with his personal life. He was spotted at a dubbing studio just hours before joining Deepika for their flight. The actor, who saw the release of his film Simmba on December 28, took the film’s promotions to an all new level when he was spotted dancing on the roof of a movie theatre in Mumbai while his fans cheered for him.

The Rohit Shetty film, also starring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and Sonu Sood in the role of the antagonist, recorded a decent opening of Rs 20 crore. The film is now expected to improve during the extended New Year weekend. Deepika, on the other hand, will begin work on her next Bollywood film, Chhapaak. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 09:49 IST