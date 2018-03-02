 Holi 2018: From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse, here’re all the Bollywood songs you need for your playlist | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 02, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Holi 2018: From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse, here’re all the Bollywood songs you need for your playlist

To help you prepare for that wonderful Holi party, here’s a list of songs that you must include in your playlist for Holi 2018.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2018 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha play lovers in the most famous Holi song from Bollywood, Silsila’s Rang Barse.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha play lovers in the most famous Holi song from Bollywood, Silsila’s Rang Barse.

Bollywood rules our country and especially, when it comes to festivals and celebrations, no party can be complete without Bollywood numbers blaring out from the speakers. With Holi being celebrated on Friday this year, there’s all the more reason to party harder and enjoy the day. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Holi anthem Rang Barse to Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari, here’s a list of songs that you must include in your playlist for Holi 2018.

Go Pagal (Jolly LLB 2)

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)

Hori Khele Raghubeera (Baghbaan)

Rang Barse (Silsila)

Ang Se Rang (Darr)

Holi Ke Din Dil (Sholay)

Chal Ja Re Hat Natkhat

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you