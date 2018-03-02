Holi 2018: From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse, here’re all the Bollywood songs you need for your playlist

Bollywood rules our country and especially, when it comes to festivals and celebrations, no party can be complete without Bollywood numbers blaring out from the speakers. With Holi being celebrated on Friday this year, there’s all the more reason to party harder and enjoy the day. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Holi anthem Rang Barse to Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari, here’s a list of songs that you must include in your playlist for Holi 2018.

Go Pagal (Jolly LLB 2)



Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)

Hori Khele Raghubeera (Baghbaan)



Rang Barse (Silsila)



Ang Se Rang (Darr)

Holi Ke Din Dil (Sholay)

Chal Ja Re Hat Natkhat

