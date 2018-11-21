I can never be Sara and Ibrahim’s mother, only their friend, says Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has added another hyphenate to her repertoire – she is now a RJ too! The actor, who believes on saying it the way she sees it, spoke about MeToo and how a safe working space for everyone is non-negotiable. In a separate interview, she opened up about stepchildren Sara and Ibrahim, as well as son Taimur.

“We are openly having discussion today. The fact that there are so many women, who have come out and spoken, that’s a start. The fact is earlier people hadn’t spoken for years,” Kareena said.

“Today, people have come out and I really appreciate those women, who actually had the courage to stand up and talk and that is going to help all of us change our workplace and give us security,” she added at the launch of her show, What Women Want.

Kareena said from the biggest star to the smallest, everyone in the industry needs to be provided security. “Whoever it is, big or small, it has to be safe. It doesn’t matter whether you are the biggest superstar or the smallest, women have to be secure. And the most important thing is that we have to keep this momentum going. We have to keep the conversation alive and once we do that, a lot will change,” she said.

Karisma with sister Karisma, Ibrahim and Sara.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror earlier, she also spoke about her family – son Taimur, and Saif’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with first wife Amrita Singh. Sara recently said on Koffee With Karan that Kareena would be shocked if she called him ’choti maa’. “I can only hope and pray for the best for her. I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who’s brought them up spectacularly. I’m meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I’m there for both at any point in their life,” Kareena said in the interview.

She also opened up about the media attention son Taimur receives. “Taimur can’t run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say. But Saif pointed out that it’s because people love him so much and such things are a blessing for him. There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it’s bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls,” says Kareena.

