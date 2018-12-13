I went to my very first school in Pune: Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur has a very special connection with Pune. The Airlift (2016) actor started her school life in the city. The actor, who was in Pune to support her teacher, Devyani Mungali, at Sanskriti School, shared that the very first school she went to, was in the city. “I came to Pune as a child, as my father, who was in the army, was posted here. I attended Holloway Primary School in College of Military Engineering. I remember those days clearly, and also have photographs of my first play, which I performed there,” says Nimrat.

Earlier this year, the actor was at Film and Television Institute of India where she conducted a session on acting. Nimrat, who is not a trained actor, says it felt special to be with the students. “It was amazing to see what actors at this stage and age are thinking about. From the time I came to Mumbai, and cut to now, the scene has changed a lot. It is so much more expansive now. I loved my interaction with them.” The Test Case actor adds that the visit to the city is incomplete without a stop at Koregaon Park.

On the work front, Nimrat is awaiting details on an international project. However, she cannot reveal much at the moment. “I try and avoid repetition. But again, it is difficult, because if people like you in a role, then they want to keep seeing you in that way. It is a catch 22 situation.”

So, does she prefer a particular medium? “Honestly, I was never married to a medium. I am open to all of it. In fact, I signed Test Case when the digital medium wasn’t big like it is today.”

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 18:58 IST