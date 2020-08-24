Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kalki Koechlin: Celebs shun stereotypes, pave the way for body positivity

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:42 IST

There are certain set beauty standards in our society that most of us grow up with. However, it seems the time has come to break these stereotypes, as celebs too are going vocal about the same.

Be it Sameera Reddy feeling positive with her white hair, pimples and weight gain or Kalki Koechlin flaunting her unshaven armpits or Kubbra Sait’s selfie highlighting “Normal is OK” with her bushy brows and dark circles, celebs are breaking one stereotype at a time. Not to forget, Karan Johar flaunting his grey streaks and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unwanted zit on her no makeup face. Moreover, all this is happening over social media space, where people often tend to hide their real self.

After giving birth to her son, Reddy admits going through post-partum depression. “When I got back to public eye last year, I could’ve easily portrayed the sexy yoga mummy. But that was not the reality. After delivery, being overweight bothered me all the more given the expectations pressure on women in our society and especially on actors. It took me three years to get over it.”

So, she decided to addresses these issues positively. “I don’t want the younger generation to grow up in a fake environment. People do get depressed. Many go for stomach stappling, botox and what not to look perfect. The pressure is too high on females,” she adds.

Image consultant Sheena Agarwal feels that the porn and entertainment industry have reconditioned and redefined beauty for many.

“We have set such unrealistic standards for ourselves that it often ends up destroying our confidence,” she says lauding celebs for opting to unmask themselves.

“It will definitely have a positive effect and I hope more celebs join the brigade. I’ve people coming to talking about how they lose sleep thinking how they must look perfect for an occasion, get the job or make sure he/she deserves a certain position. One needs to understand that it’s not always about how you look but how you conduct yourself, your knowledge matters more,” she adds.

Agreeing to it, image consultant and beauty pageant trainer Rita Gangwani feels the pandemic and lockdown has changed many things. And with celebs addressing stereotypes is only adding to the narrative.

“Earlier I would see youngsters all decked up, not a hair out of place but now they are ready to go without makeup. It seems we’re going back to our roots. The change is happening slowly. The trend of being photocopies of someone is giving way to be true to your real self. The lockdown life has taken us back to the basics, the self introspection are driving many to shed inhibitions,” she explains.

Throwing her weight behind the issue, Koechlin believes that beauty care isn’t a priority now with many spending the spare time on domestic chores and fitness or mental health requirements, and hence“It’s okay to be less than perfect”.

She adds, “Social media can help us be better communities and reach out to each other by sharing our stories, but it also requires that we refrain from pulling others down with comments we wouldn’t get away with saying to their face. If you don’t have something positive to give in your comments, especially right now, just keep quiet.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ