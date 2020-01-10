Kareena Kapoor decks up like a Punjabi bride for Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. See pics

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:12 IST

New pictures of actor Kareena Kapoor’s from Laal Singh Chaddha sets have been leaked online. In the pictures, she is seen dressed like a Punajbi bride.

Kareena is wearing a pink salwar kameez and golden jewellery. She is photographed with her team on the film’s sets, soaking up the sun. See her pics:

Earlier this week, pictures of her co-star in the film, Aamir Khan, were also shared online from the film’s Shimla set. He was seen in full costume with a long beard and bushy grey hair, interacting with fans before the shoot.

Local residents and passersby rushed to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar in Rampur town, around 110 km from the city. Aamir obliged fans by taking out time to pose for selfies. The actor has wrapped up several outdoor schedules for the film, including ones in Chandigarh and other locations in Punjab.

Actor Aamir Khan arrives in Shimla for the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha on Jan 4, 2020. ( IANS )

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar filmmaker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film also stars Vijay Sethupati, and is slated to open on Christmas this year.

