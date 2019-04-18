Malaika Arora spotted at a hospital again, BFF Kareena Kapoor steps out in a glamourous avatar. See pics

It was a busy week for the Bollywood celebrities as many of them had either professional commitments or took out time for personal outings. Actor Malaika Arora has left her fans concerned after being spotted at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai again. Though the former reality judge and fitness enthusiast looked hale and hearty in gym casuals, but her second visit to the hospital in a week has made her fans worried. She was earlier spotted with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at the hospital a few days ago.

Malaika Arora at Lilavati hospital. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Kareena Kapoor has just wrapped the shooting of her next film Good News and was seen busy with other commitments. The actor was recently spotted at a restaurant in yellow off-shoulder top and matching trousers and happily posed for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, husband Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a gym in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor at a restaurant and Saif Ali Khan at a gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a house party for his Kalank team on the day of the film’s release. The film opened at around Rs 21.60 crore amid mixed reviews. Among the celebrities spotted at Karan’s residence were film’s stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji were also spotted at the party.

Alia Bhatt at Karan Johar’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan at Karan Johar’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayan Mukerji at Karan Johar’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shweta Bachchan at Karan Johar’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Zoya Akhtar at Karan Johar’s house party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone, who was stationed in Delhi for the shooting of her next film Chhapaak, was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the capital in a black top and high-waist denims. The actor plays an acid-attack survivor in the film and has been seen in a disfigured avatar on the sets.

Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Sidharth Malhotra, who just wrapped up the shooting of his film Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, was also seen at the airport with family.

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill was spotted in a very different look at the Mehboob Studios. He was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and will now be seen in Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De.

Vivek Oberoi at airport and Jimmy Sheirgill at Mehboob studios. ( Varinder Chawla )

A new web series Poison was also launched in Mumbai on Thursday. The entire star cast of the show including actors Arbaaz Khan, Riya Sen and Tarun Virwani attended the event.

The cast of Poison at the launch of the web series. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 19:03 IST