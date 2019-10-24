MAMI closing ceremony: Deepika Padukone, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh bring the glam. See pics

bollywood

Actor and MAMI chairperson Deepika Padukone was joined by several personalities from the film industry at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Mumbai Film Festival. Actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu and others were seen at the event, held on Thursday in Mumbai.

Deepika wore a frilly white and black dress, and was clicked with several other attendees. Saand Ki Aankh actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu were also present. While Bhumi wore a black and white saree, Taapsee wore a golden outfit. Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait wore a grey outfit as she posed for the photographers.

Guests arrive for the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival closing ceremony. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gully Boy actor Vinay Varma wore a green jacket, while actor Vinay Pathak was clicked in an old-school black suit. Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in a shimmery black dress, while filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj made an appearance wearing denims and a black shirt. Singer Sona Mohapatra wore a red saree, while director Ram Madhvani wore black, and actor Nushrat Bharucha wore a red dress.

Guests arrive for the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival closing ceremony. ( Varinder Chawla )

The opening ceremony of the festival was also attended by Deepika, who wore a frilly pink dress. The opening ceremony also saw the likes of Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in attendance.

The 21st Mumbai Film Festival ran from October 17-24, and showcased over 190 films including over 50 debuts, 13 world premieres, spanning 53 countries and 49 diverse languages. The opening film of the festival was Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, and others. The closing film ws Taapsee and Bhumi’s Saand Ki Aankh. Both films have been produced by Anurag Kashyap.

