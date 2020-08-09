Manoj Muntashir on Sushant’s demise: People from small towns are scared that they’ll also be mistreated in Bollywood like Sushant

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:36 IST

Much like others, Manoj Muntashir took time to come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. The lyricist-writer, who’s among those seeking justice for Rajput, is worried about the repercussion of this sad incident on those aspiring actors who come from smaller towns to make it big in the industry.

“I’m just looking at the larger picture here. People from small towns who come to Mumbai to do cinema have been the backbone of this industry. Somewhere they’re connecting themselves to this incident and worried that if this can happen to someone like him, it can happen to anyone,” says the Teri Mitti writer.

Hailing from a small town in UP himself, Muntashir,44, understands the sentiment. “Whatever is happening around his death, the investigation, the shortcomings etc, everything has taken a toll on people. I get several messages and some even told me they’re scared to pursue their dreams. Kahi talent ki koi kaami na padh jaaye. Mumbai needs talented people like them. I don’t want them to feel that they’d be mistreated too and meet the same end as Sushant met,” he shares concern.

Without commenting on the case much as CBI investigation is on, Muntashir rues the “circus” that has been happening. “After his body was found, very quickly it was declared a suicide. Then came blaming the people he worked with, his mental health and later when more things started coming out it showed Mumbai Police somewhere didn’t do their investigation correctly,” he adds.

The lyricist feels the mental health issue was blown out of proportion. “This industry is competitive and we all go through mental health issues. It has been said he was depressed and bipolar, may be was, but we can’t only focus on that and pass judgement,” he opines.

Having worked with Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Muntashir talks about his brilliant mind, and dedication and recounts, “He was ready to listen and learn. I’d always see him touching the feet of elders. He had this beautiful small town flavour in him intact.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more