Mrunal Thakur: Everyone should relax and stop blaming the star kids for everything

Conversations around the insider-outsider and nepotism are still going on. Many outsiders have been vocal about the biases they faced. Though she, too, doesn’t come from a film family,Mrunal Thakur never felt out of place in the industry. Rather, the Love Sonia actor is thankful to her mentors for their guidance.

“I never felt like an outsider. When I was about to make my debut on TV, I had a mentor in Ekta Kapoor. Then Karan Johar guided me as to how and what is supposed to be done in films. As an actor, I only did what was offered to me and gave my hundred percent. But of course things are difficult here or else it would have been everybody’s cup of tea,” she adds.

Thakur is grateful to the people she met in the industry but admits that not all of them have been encouraging though.

“There are those who motivated me, few have discouraged me, few have broken me to the extent that I couldn’t even see myself in the mirror. But today the only thing I tell myself is that I’m living this journey because I want to and not because people want me to do something,” she states.

When prodded about how she was discouraged, Thakur,28, mentions about rejections, more so, given that she started her career as a TV actor. But quickly adds that she never lost film projects to star kids.

“I never faced nepotism. Aisa kabhi nahi hua ki Janhvi (Kapoor), Sara (Ali Khan) or Ananya (Panday) got a film and not me. But there have been many rejections. There were times when before my audition I was told, ‘Mrunal why are you wasting your time?’ Some said that I don’t look the part, some felt I was not an actor material, but they never explained why they felt that way. It happened quite a few times and it did hurt,” says the actor, adding that nepotism is everywhere.

She questions if people avoid taking medicines prescribed by a doctor’s son or daughter, who is also a doctor. “Everyone should relax and stop blaming the star kids for everything. Many don’t know how much hard work they also put in. I’ve seen Ananya work really hard for Student of The Year 2 and even Janhvi for Dhadak. I know the stories. It’s not easy to lose your mum and shoot and give such a big hit,” she says.

Not one to concentrate on negatives, Thakur prefers focussing on work and the feels responsible about being part of right kind of narrative.

“My work should contribute to the Indian cinema. I always wanted to do films but it took me eight years for my debut. So I’m anyway late and just want to go on working than thinking about anything else. I want to be known as a versatile actor and continue to push all the boundaries,” says Thakur.

The actor also adds that’s the reason why she does a lot of screen tests -- to gain confidence and to understand what character would work better.

“Screen test allows an actor to feel the nerve of the character. There have been times when I have loved the script but when I performed a scene I wasn’t able to feel the journey. When that happens I know I can’t take this character to the audience,” she ends.

