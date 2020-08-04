e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Preity Zinta watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara again, says it was ‘surreal’

Preity Zinta watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara again, says it was ‘surreal’

Preity Zinta watched Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara for the second time and said that it was ‘bittersweet’ for her.

bollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preity Zinta showered praise on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara.
Preity Zinta showered praise on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara.
         

Preity Zinta watched Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, for the second time and found it to be a ‘surreal’ and emotional experience. She took to Twitter to compliment director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast.

“Saw #Dilbechara again. Thank you @CastingChhabra for doing full justice to Sushant’s last movie. It was surreal, a tearjerker & an emotional roller coaster all the way. @sanjanasanghi96 U & the rest of the cast did a fab job. Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU,” Preity tweeted.

Dil Bechara got a direct-to-digital release on July 24, on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. According to reports, it was viewed 95 million times within 24 hours of its release.

 

Earlier, Preity had an emotional response to the Dil Bechara trailer. “The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said or never explained. Will miss you so much #Sushi. All the best @castingchhabra and @sanjanasanghi96 for this labour of love,” she had written on Instagram.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan hits back at troll who says actor must have taken money from Amul: ‘Don’t endorse and never have before’

Meanwhile, Sanjana shared precious memories from the sets of Dil Bechara on her Instagram stories. She posted pictures of her and Sushant’s first-ever look test as well as their first shot together in Jamshedpur.

Dil Bechara opened to an overwhelming response from critics and currently has a rating of 9.2 on IMDb. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Dil Bechara is a celebration of Sushant and the deep love that brought him to Mumbai, and made him a star. The film is about the millions of fans who are bidding goodbye to their loved one, beyond the hostility and bitter primetime debates.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are conducting separate investigations into the case.

. Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue
Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue
Ram temple event: Auspicious moment will last only 32 seconds
Ram temple event: Auspicious moment will last only 32 seconds
Mumbai rains LIVE: 1 person electrocuted to death in Thane, local train services suspended on some routes
Mumbai rains LIVE: 1 person electrocuted to death in Thane, local train services suspended on some routes
LIVE: At least 40 million children missed out on education worldwide, says UN
LIVE: At least 40 million children missed out on education worldwide, says UN
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In