Salman Khan makes a mock attempt to free himself from nephew Ahil’s clutches. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan is on a roll. For the past couple of days, he has been posting funny videos, featuring him, one after the other. On Friday, he posted two videos and, later in the night, a new video with his nephew Ahil, giving us a peek into his personal life.

Salman shared a cute video with Ahil, son of his sister Arpita and actor Aayush Sharma. In the video, Ahil holds on to Salman’s leg, refusing to budge as Salman makes a mock attempt to free himself. His expressions go from struggle to happiness, as he later smiles and hugs his nephew.

Sharing it, Salman wrote: “Ahil and his mamu”. Salman says in the video: “Ahil is being strong. He is standing with his mamu with his finger in his nose.” Others in the room (not visible) also burst out laughing as Salman cuddles the boy.

In one of the two videos from earlier in the day, Salman can be seen carrying a man, bulkier than him on his shoulders. Salman informs us that the man is his nephew, named Abdullah. Sharing the video, Salman also asks his fans to be strong like his nephew and him. According to Abdullah’s Instagram page, he is an entrepreneur.

In his earlier video, Salman was seen climbing on to a rocky outcrop next to a swimming pool, turning and then doing a perfect back flip, much to the surprise of netizens. One of his security guards, can be seen pulling his hair, worried at the idea.

Salman’s latest release Bharat has made more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. Telling the story of a man, whose life runs parallel to that of India’s post-Partition history, the film saw Salman in many avatars, ranging from a miner, a naval officer to a circus artiste. The film boasted of an ensemble cast including Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni. The film was an Eid release.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 09:50 IST