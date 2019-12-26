Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam poses like a pro in photoshoot, mom Gauri says ‘Guessing he loves the camera’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:52 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans would be glad to know that his gorgeous genes and cute smile have been passed on to his younger son AbRam. The actor’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared a bunch of pictures from a recent photoshoot of their son and they have taken over the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared multiple pictures of AbRam from what appears to be his first-ever solo photoshoot. He is seen posing like a professional model, complete with a swagger in his walk and a lovely smile to draw your attention.

“Guessing he loves the camera!!!!,” the proud mum captioned the pictures. In the photos, AbRam is seen wearing white T-shirts, black camo jacket, black jeans and ankle-high boots. Gauri’s friends and other Bollywood celebs showered AbRam with compliments in the comments section. “OMG,” wrote actor Ananya Panday, while Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Neelam Kothari and others shared heart emojis.

Shah Rukh’s fans could recognise similarities between the superstar and his son. “#ShahRukhKhanback with his childhood,” wrote one. “He has papa’s style too! Look at that swag,” wrote another. “Omg lil prince so cuteee so hndsome,” commented another fan.

Abram is six years old and Shah Rukh-Gauri’s third child after 22-year-old son Aryan and 19-year-old daughter Suhana. He recently earned a lot of love for his ‘starry airs’ at a party earlier this month.

Also read: Varun Dhawan confesses he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, presents her with a rose onstage. Watch

In the Instagram video, AbRam was seen sitting inside a luxury car, leaving the party. As the car tries to move out and the waiting paparazzi closes in to get a picture of him, AbRam is seen authoritatively gesturing at the photographers to clear the way and let the car pass.

Not long ago, at the seventh birthday of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, AbRam was seen shouting at waiting photographers, saying: “No pictures!”

Shah Rukh recently said that he believes AbRam still doesn’t relate to the fandom he enjoys, and so he plans to play a ‘good character in a commercial film’ to make his youngest child understand the reason for people’s love.

Shah Rukh shared a conversation he had with his elder son Aryan last year. “When they (Aryan and Suhana) were growing up, they saw Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but AbRam should get a good character in commercial film that after watching it, he would feel that his father is a big star. Aryan said that in the next three-four years I should make such a great film that AbRam knows why so many people love me. I will work very hard to make sure I can have some new characters,” he had said during an interaction with his fans on his birthday in November.

Follow @htshowbiz for more