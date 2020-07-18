e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sikandar Kher on theatres vs OTT debate: Whenever, wherever a film releases, it should just see the light of the day

Sikandar Kher on theatres vs OTT debate: Whenever, wherever a film releases, it should just see the light of the day

Actor Sikandar Kher, who stars in Sooryavanshi, feels there are much bigger problems than just films in the current Covid-19 crisis.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:57 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Actor Sikandar Kher’s performance in the web show Aarya is being praised.
Actor Sikandar Kher’s performance in the web show Aarya is being praised.
         

For Sikandar Kher, 2020 is already looking like a big year at the work front. After getting rave reviews for his web show Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen, he is now looking up to the release of the much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, which got delayed with the onset of the pandemic.

While he’s in a happy space, ask him if the uncertainty got to him after theatres were shut down earlier this year, Kher says, “I think there are much bigger problems here than just films. It has been a full shutdown all over. Economically, I think we’ve gone back by 10-15 years, everybody’s business has been damaged.”

 

Whether a film gets a theatrical release or goes directly on the web, Kher says it’s the makers’ call and he would go with whatever they decide.

“I’m sure that producers and everybody must be going through hell. For me, being an actor, I also luckily get over with one project, and I get on to the next and adjust my mindset. At the end of the day, it’s a producer’s child, and I’m sure they’re thinking about it a lot more, and finding the best possible way of going about it,” says the 38-year-old.

Kher emphasises that all he cares about is the project reaching out to the audiences, and the medium doesn’t really matter.

“The business side of it, I don’t know really well. Wherever a film releases, it should see the light of the day. Whatever people think is the right strategy, the producers and everybody else — they must have thought of something. I don’t have a problem, a film should just release,” he maintains.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally inches towards 17,000
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally inches towards 17,000
Ram temple’s construction date, plan on agenda as trust members meet today
Ram temple’s construction date, plan on agenda as trust members meet today
EC seeks suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19
EC seeks suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for Aug 2 return
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for Aug 2 return
‘Am I a good ODI player?’: How Dravid made a comeback after being dropped
‘Am I a good ODI player?’: How Dravid made a comeback after being dropped
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In