Sikandar Kher on theatres vs OTT debate: Whenever, wherever a film releases, it should just see the light of the day

bollywood

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:57 IST

For Sikandar Kher, 2020 is already looking like a big year at the work front. After getting rave reviews for his web show Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen, he is now looking up to the release of the much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, which got delayed with the onset of the pandemic.

While he’s in a happy space, ask him if the uncertainty got to him after theatres were shut down earlier this year, Kher says, “I think there are much bigger problems here than just films. It has been a full shutdown all over. Economically, I think we’ve gone back by 10-15 years, everybody’s business has been damaged.”

Whether a film gets a theatrical release or goes directly on the web, Kher says it’s the makers’ call and he would go with whatever they decide.

“I’m sure that producers and everybody must be going through hell. For me, being an actor, I also luckily get over with one project, and I get on to the next and adjust my mindset. At the end of the day, it’s a producer’s child, and I’m sure they’re thinking about it a lot more, and finding the best possible way of going about it,” says the 38-year-old.

Kher emphasises that all he cares about is the project reaching out to the audiences, and the medium doesn’t really matter.

“The business side of it, I don’t know really well. Wherever a film releases, it should see the light of the day. Whatever people think is the right strategy, the producers and everybody else — they must have thought of something. I don’t have a problem, a film should just release,” he maintains.

