Sonam Kapoor changes name on social media, calls herself lucky charm of Indian cricket team. See here

Actor Sonam Kapoor has changed her name on social media. No, it has nothing to do with her being married but is inspired by a line in her next film, The Zoya Factor. The actor had already added her husband Anand Ahuja’s surname to her’s post her wedding in May last year.

The Khoobsurat actor has now changed her name to Zoya Singh Solanki, the name of her character in the film. She also changed her bio on her Instagram handle to ‘Lucky Mascot’ while her Twitter profile also reads ‘Lucky Charm of the Indian cricket team.’

Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram profile.

Sonam Kapoor’s Twitter profile.

Sonam will be seen opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan in the film, based on the book by the same name. In the book, written by Anuja Chauhan, Zoya is an advertising agent who was born at the exact moment when India won its first World Cup in 1983.

Zoya travels with the Indian cricket team for work and eventually falls in love with the team captain.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Angad Bedi. Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor will be playing her father in the film. It is set to hit the theatres in April this year.

Sonam was last seen sharing the screen with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film failed to leave an impact at the box office.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 09:51 IST