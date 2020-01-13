Tiger Shroff goes shirtless on beachside, Disha Patani drops fire emojis. See pic

bollywood

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is busy shooting for Baaghi 3, has shared a new picture on Instagram. Among those who have reacted to it is Disha Patani.

In the picture, Tiger poses by the beach in a pair of pink and black printed shorts. His toned body, particularly his abs, are in full view. While many of his Bollywood buddies like filmmaker Sabbir Khan, who made Heropanti and Munna Michael with Tiger; actor Vijay Varma of Gully Boy and Pink fame and Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung (who spends a lot of time in Mumbai and is popular with Bollywood stars) were among the many who reacted to the picture, it was rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani’s fire emojis that stood out.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship ever since they first appeared in Baaghi in 2016. Neither of the two have confirmed anything but are often spotted at lunch and dinner dates together. In 2019, however, there were many reports of their reported break up. Later, Tiger’s sister Krishna confirmed that her brother was 100% single. Appearing in a chat show By Invite Only, she had said, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100% single.”

Earlier, during an online Q&A, Tiger was asked about his relationship with Disha. He has said, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).” Disha by comparison has been more forthcoming with her comments. During the promotions of her film Bharat last year, on the question of dating Tiger, Disha had said, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?” They remain friends as was evident when they attended Hrithik Roshan’s birthday party recently.

On their respective work fronts, while Disha will see the release of her next film Malang on February 7, Tiger has been busy with Baaghi 3. Through November and December, the team of Baaghi 3 had been stationed in Serbia. In January 2020, the team moved to Jaipur for the shoot as his latest location pictures inform.

