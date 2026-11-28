This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a fantasy thriller inspired by Indian myth and folklore, a graphic novel on India’s justice system, and a study of the fates of two scientific visionaries (Sanjeev Kumar)

In a battle that began thousands of years ago, the fate of our world depends on the one man who remembers what everyone else has forgotten.

Beneath the mortal world lies Shoonyakara, the primordial void where the Rakshasa Lord Vairarakta is imprisoned. But the ancient seals are failing, and the first omens have begun to appear. The Ganga weeps. Kashi burns. The Brahmaputra bleeds. And the boundary between worlds has started to unravel.

As Vairarakta prepares to restore the age of the rakshasas, Adwait Krishna, a Mumbai-based writer haunted by hyper-realistic nightmares, discovers that these are not dreams but ancestral memories encoded within his DNA-fragments of a forgotten past awakening after millennia. Guided by a mysterious Ahivratin and a brilliant geneticist, he must descend into the subterranean realm of Patala to recover the legendary sword Nagadanta, humanity’s last hope-and the only weapon capable of defeating Vairarakta.

Steeped in Indian folklore and mythology, Rakshasa is a gripping fantasy thriller – a roller-coaster ride unlike any other – that demonstrates K Hari Kumar’s mastery of the genre.*

Magic realism, memory and the condemned