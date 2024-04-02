Bajaj Auto reports 25% rise in total wholesales in March

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported 25 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle wholesales, including exports at 3,65,904 units in March. Bajaj Auto is developing world's first CNG-powered motorcyle

The Pune-based automaker had sold 2,91,567 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in March 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) rose 18 per cent at 2,20,393 units in the last month compared to 1,86,522 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 39 per cent at 1,45,511 units from 1,05,045 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in March last year, according to the statement.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, the company reported wholesales of 4,350,933 units, an 11 per cent increase over 3,927,857 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Domestic dispatches to dealers rose 29 per cent to 2,714,723 units in FY24 as compared with 2,106,617 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Exports however declined 10 per cent last fiscal at 1,636,210 units from 1,821,240 units of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in FY23.