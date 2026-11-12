Banks in Meghalaya to remain closed on November 13 for Wangala festival

Banking services at public and private-sector lenders in Shillong, Meghalaya, will remain suspended on Friday, November 13, due to the Wangala festival, also known as the 100 Drums Festival, celebrated in the region. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed only in Meghalaya on November 13. (AFP)

Why are banks closed tomorrow? According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, November 13 has been designated a bank holiday in Shillong for the Wangala festival, which is widely celebrated by the Garo community in Meghalaya.

Also known as the 100 Drums Festival, Wangala is a harvest festival during which the Garo tribe honours Saljong, the Sun god associated with fertility. It marks the end of the agricultural season, as the community gives thanks for a bountiful harvest and welcomes the onset of winter.

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Will online banking and UPI work? While bank branches will remain closed tomorrow, customers can access routine banking services through digital and self-service channels. UPI, internet and mobile banking, along with other digital payment facilities, will continue to operate. ATMs will also remain functional for cash withdrawals.

The only services that would be affected are those requiring you to physically show up at the bank. Customers who need urgent banking services through the branch are advised to wait till the banks reopen.

When will banks reopen? Banks will reopen again on November 16, Monday. As per RBI, banks observe a public holiday on 2nd and 4th Saturday, which falls this weekend. Therefore banks will be closed on November 13, 14 and 15.

Next week, on November 16, banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi regional offices on account of Chhath puja.

What should customers do? Customers requiring services that can only be accessed at bank branches should plan their visits accordingly, taking the holiday schedule into account. However, routine transactions can still be carried out through digital banking channels during the closure.

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Bank holidays listed in the RBI calendar differ across states and regions. This means that a bank branch closed in one state may continue to operate in another, depending on the local holiday schedule.