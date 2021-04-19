IND USA
Oil prices crept up on Thursday(Bloomberg)
Crude oil futures drop on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery eased by 5, or 0.11 per cent, to 4,733 per barrel with a business volume of 4,982 lots.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Crude oil futures on Monday fell 0.11 per cent to 4,733 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

However, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.14 per cent lower at USD 63.04 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.21 per cent down at USD 66.63 per barrel in New York.

