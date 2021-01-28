Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises
The future looks bright for solar and other renewable energy technology.
FirstSolar, Enphase and SunPower are among the renewable energy stocks that are benefiting from a much friendlier administration in the White House, whose agenda includes tackling climate change and bolstering green energy. Their stocks soared last year, far outpacing the wider market's gains.
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden rejoined the 2015 Paris climate agreement, revoked a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline and halted oil and gas leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
“Part of what drove that move last year was the idea there would be a bit more policy support for these initiatives going forward,” said David Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Renewable power sources such as wind and solar now make up 12% of all energy generation, up from 4% in 2011. During the same period, energy generated from hydroelectric sources remained at 8%, while coal fell to 24% from 44%.
Shares of Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar jumped nearly 80% last year, and another 7% so far in 2021. Fremont, California's Enphase, which makes technology to manage solar power, surged by more than six times last year.
Biden’s platform included a $2 trillion plan to create a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035. That could greatly benefit companies developing solar and wind power technologies. Other Biden initiatives include investments in battery storage and negative emissions technologies.
Optimism around the industry was bolstered in December when the government passed a fiscal stimulus package that included extensions for solar and wind production tax credits and other incentives.
The government's recent approval of a lithium mine in Nevada operated by Lithium Americas should increase access to a key component of rechargeable batteries, which could accelerate development of electric vehicle technology.
“When you think about longer term prospects in renewables, it’s generally positive from these indications,” said Andrew Lee, head of sustainable and impact investing at UBS Global Wealth Management.
The US forecasts a solid bump in capacity as demand rises and utilities develop wind and solar projects. Developers and plant owners expect the addition of utility-scale solar capacity to set a record by adding 15.4 gigawatts of capacity to the grid in 2021, up from about 12 gigawatts in 2020, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The agency said solar power will account for the largest share of new capacity in 2021, exceeding wind power growth for the first time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood, Interactive Brokers clamp down on GameStop, other high-flying stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook oversight board overrules company on most decisions to remove content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil steadies as Covid-19 induced demand worries persist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple’s cautious outlook overshadows $111 billion sales haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs bold policy response to secure robust economic recovery, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp adds new biometric security layer for desktop users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airtel demonstrates live 5G service over commercial network, says service ready
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo posts ₹620 crore net loss in Q3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The spread of Covid-19 led to a surge in orders for factory robots
- The need for automation became apparent outside the auto industry as workforces were hobbled by coronavirus, making it difficult to keep up with demand. Sales rose in some industries as household income that would have been spent on restaurants and entertainment went instead to consumer goods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK opens investigation of Facebook’s purchase of Giphy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank
- In its order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said the allegations of abuse of dominance specifically relate to arbitrary increase in interest rate on home loan and increase in tenure of home loan by the bank on the basis of one-sided conditions in the loan agreement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox