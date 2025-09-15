ITR Due Date Extension News LIVE: Income Tax Portal ‘Working Fine’, Check Refund Status
ITR Due Date Extension News LIVE: There is no extension in ITR filing deadline, I-T Dept says, amid complaints that the income tax portal is not working.
India's Income Tax Department has clarified that the due date for ITR filing is today, 15 September 2025, and that there is no extension in the deadline as rumoured on social media. The income tax portal “is working fine”, the taxman said in a post across social media platforms, amid complaints of glitches....Read More
ITR Filed? Here's How To Check Refund Status
If you have filed your (ITR and are expecting a refund, checking the status is quick and simple. The Income Tax Department offers two online platforms to track your refund—the new income tax e-filing portal and the TIN-NSDL refund status website.
The most reliable way is through incometax.gov.in. Taxpayers need to log in using their PAN or Aadhaar number and password. Once logged in, navigate to:
e-File — Income Tax Returns — View Filed Returns
The second option is through TIN-NSDL refund status page at tin.nsdl.com. Taxpayers simply need to enter their PAN, choose the assessment year, and input the captcha code. The website then displays the refund status: if it's complete, is under process, or has failed due to incorrect account details.
ITR Due Date 2025: New Regime Vs Old Regime
With the ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 on 15 September 2025, one of the biggest decisions taxpayers face is whether to file under the old regime or the new regime. The choice can directly impact how much tax you pay—or save. Here’s a detailed comparison to help you pick the right option before you file.
The revisions introduced in Union Budget 2025 for the new tax regime—new income tax slabs, Section 87A rebate up to ₹12 lakh, etc.—will come into effect from FY26. They won’t be applicable for FY25.
ITR Due Date 2025: Common Mistakes To Avoid In Last-Minute Rush
With the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) upon us, millions of taxpayers are in a last-minute rush to complete their ITR filing before the deadline.
While the filing process has become simpler, thanks to pre-filled forms and digital tools, common mistakes can still lead to penalties, refund delays, or scrutiny notices. Here’s a breakdown of frequent errors by different categories of taxpayers—and how to avoid them.
ITR Due Date 2025: Last-Minute Tax-Saving Hacks And Refund Tips
With the ITR filing deadline upon us, many taxpayers are scrambling to ensure they have maximised savings and secured faster refunds.
While most investments for tax purposes must be made before 31 March, there are still some last-minute moves and strategies that can help reduce liabilities and optimise refund timelines. Here's a look at some of them.
ITR Due Date 2025: A Step-By-Step Guide To File ITR
With the ITR filing deadline upon us and an extension ruled out, here's a step-by-step guide to file income tax returns, so that you meet the deadline.
Over 6 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Ahead Of ITR Due Date
More than six crore income-tax returns have been filed ahead of the ITR due date of 15 September 2025, the taxman said on Saturday (13 September).
If an individual fails to meet the ITR filing deadline, the tax department can impose a late fine under Section 234F. The fine is capped at ₹1,000 for those earning less than ₹5 lakh, and ₹5,000 for those earning more than ₹5 lakh per annum. Further, there might be a loss of carry-forward benefits.
Ludhiana Advocates Demand ITR Due Date Extension To 31 December
The Indian Taxation Advocates Association has demanded the extension of filing the income tax returns to 31 December 2025, citing technical glitches.
“Errors occur while downloading AIS and TDS forms, and taxpayers and professionals are forced to wait for hours just to file returns,” said Association President Advocate Jatinder Khurana. “As a result, tax professionals across the country are facing severe difficulties.”
He further pointed out that in addition to these technical hurdles, many parts of northern and northeastern states are currently experiencing heavy rains and flood-like situations. This has disrupted normal life, restricted movement, and made it nearly impossible for taxpayers and taxation advocates in the affected regions to meet compliance deadlines.
No Extension In ITR Due Date, I-T Department Says
The Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for ITR filling for FY25 is today, 15 September 2025, and that there is no extension as rumoured on social media.
“A fake news is circulating stating that the due date of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025 and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025,” Income Tax India tweeted on 14 September.
“The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.”
“Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official @IncomeTaxIndia updates.”
Income Tax Portal Working Fine: I-T Dept
The income tax portal for ITR e-filing is working fine, the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes said on Monday, the last day for filing returns.
“The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser or cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser,” the income tax department said in a post on X.
Several chartered accountants and individuals have over the past couple of days complained that the income tax portal was facing glitches while making tax payments and downloading Annual Infomation Statement (AIS).
The department has now asked individuals facing issues to share their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to the email orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.