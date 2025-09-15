ITR Due Date Extension News LIVE: Income Tax Portal ‘Working Fine’, Check Refund Status

Sep 15, 2025 2:51 PM IST

If you have filed your (ITR and are expecting a refund, checking the status is quick and simple. The Income Tax Department offers two online platforms to track your refund—the new income tax e-filing portal and the TIN-NSDL refund status website.

The most reliable way is through incometax.gov.in. Taxpayers need to log in using their PAN or Aadhaar number and password. Once logged in, navigate to:

e-File — Income Tax Returns — View Filed Returns

The second option is through TIN-NSDL refund status page at tin.nsdl.com. Taxpayers simply need to enter their PAN, choose the assessment year, and input the captcha code. The website then displays the refund status: if it's complete, is under process, or has failed due to incorrect account details.