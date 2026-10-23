SBI informs 3,897 customers of dark web data leak, says funds are safe

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed 3,897 customers whose data was leaked on the dark web that their account balances and funds remain safe. SBI said it promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols after receiving the alert. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo/Representational)

Two days after disclosing the suspected data exposure, the bank said it had individually notified the affected customers through email and WhatsApp mediums.

"Further to our earlier post regarding the recent cyber incident, the Bank has individually informed all customers, whose data was identified as being involved, through email and/or WhatsApp. We reiterate that your account balances and funds are safe with us. Customers are advised to follow safe digital banking practices, never share their OTP, PIN or password with anyone, and remain vigilant against suspicious calls, messages and emails." the bank said in a statement

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SBI, on October 21, said a preliminary analysis identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information in data suspected to have been exposed on the dark web. The bank had initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

The exposed data reportedly included customer details such as names, dates of birth, gender, registered mobile numbers, email IDs and residential addresses.

SBI said it was alerted to the suspected exposure on the dark web through communications received on October 16 from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

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The data also reportedly contained branch details, customer information file (CIF) numbers, lead IDs and metadata associated with loan and lead records, along with other related files.

As part of its preliminary analysis, the bank examined around 3,75,000 records found on the dark web and identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information.

SBI said it promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols after receiving the alert.