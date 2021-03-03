Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism
- The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
Markets surged over 2% on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight day as investors took comfort in retreating bond yields in the US and the expanding Covid-19 vaccination drive in India.
The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60.
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.
“Markets across the globe were filled with optimism as the focus shifted from concerns over high valuations to a stronger economic recovery and earnings growth. The Indian market was on a rising streak, echoing the global sentiment. The Nifty bank (index), which had a rough week so far, took a breather and led the rally while consolidation was seen in auto stocks,” Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.
Nervousness is ebbing as well: the India volatility index (VIX) fell 6.41% to close at 22.09 on Wednesday. According to Ajit Mishra, vice-president-research, Religare Broking Ltd, investors are taking comfort from domestic factors such as decent macro data, earnings upgrades and the steady progress of the vaccination drive.
“Importantly, the Nifty has reversed last week’s decline, and indications are pointing toward a further surge ahead. We remain cautiously optimistic on the markets and suggest focusing more on the selection of trades,” Mishra said.
Investor wealth rose by ₹9.41 lakh crore in three days of steadily rising markets, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reaching ₹210.22 lakh crore. In the past three sessions, the Sensex index has rallied 4.78%, while the Nifty has gained 4.93%. The BSE Mid Cap index and the BSE Small Cap gained 298.62 and 279.05 points, respectively, to a record closing of 20,883.90 and 21,085.29.
The government has said that there are enough Covid-19 vaccines for the country even though it has sent quantities overseas, a Reuters report said.
India, which makes 60% of all vaccines in the world, plans to immunize 300 million people—one-fifth of its population—against the virus by August.
According to Kenneth Andrade, founder, Old Bridge Capital Management, the next growth cycle in India could come from manufacturing, utilities, agriculture and digitisation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities
- Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti targets record production
- The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism
- The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaried class shrank in FY20
- For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to ₹5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC reduces interest rates on home loans
- HDFC also outlined that the changes will affect customers who currently have availed home loan benefits from the lender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Vij of Kamal Associates carries forward father’s ‘budget housing' dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 in recovery from last week’s rout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹8.5 a litre, say analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crude oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting on supply curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages feature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 1,147 pts higher at 51,444, Nifty jumps 326 pts to end at 15,241
- Sensex closes 1,140 pts higher to end at 51,437; Nifty ends session at 15,241
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reassessing your financial strategy before opting for a big ticket loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox