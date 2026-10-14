National Payments body pushes UPI merchant discount rate implementation till after Diwali

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates India’s retail payments and settlement systems, on Tuesday deferred the implementation of a 0.4% merchant discount rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions above ₹2,000, just two days before the scheduled rollout. The UPI rate deferment is temporary and a fresh implementation date will be announced after Diwali. (ANI/ Representational)

The deferment is temporary, and a fresh implementation date will be announced after Diwali.

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“The UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post-Diwali, on a date to be notified separately,” Mumbai-based NPCI said in a statement.

MDR of 0.4% release date pushed A circular issued by NPCI last month had set an MDR of 0.4% on select P2M payments above ₹2,000 made through popular UPI apps such as Paytm, PhonePe and Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), with implementation scheduled for October 15. NPCI had clarified that merchants, not consumers, would pay the fee. The levy was also capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more.

The decision drew sharp criticism from some trade bodies and Opposition parties, which called it a tax and warned that it could push people towards cash payments. They argued that merchants would pass on the additional cost to customers rather than absorb it.