MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV in mind? Here's the complete monthly EMI calculation

JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV in India, which comes as the plug-in hybrid iteration of the same-named electric SUV launched on the very same day. The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes in a seven-seater guise. The plug-in hybrid SUV is available in Exclusive and Essence trim choices, and priced between ₹25.69 lakh and ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹21.79 lakh, with the battery rental commanding ₹3.2 per kilometre. MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is based on the automaker's ADAPT architecture, which is a modular platform capable of housing different types of electrified powertrain technology.

Powering the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is a 1.5-litre engine paired with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Combined, the hybrid powertrain enables the SUV to run up to a 1,100 km range, out of which, in pure electric mode, the SUV can run more than 115 km. MG claims the PHEV returns 22-25 km fuel economy. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in nine seconds. It churns out 148 kW of power.

If you are planning to buy the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation.