24-year-old Ropar man held for GMCH-32 firing in January

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:39 IST

A 24-year-old man from Ropar was arrested by Chandigarh police for opening fire outside the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on January 10 this year after an argument with another man over a TikTok video.

Police also recovered a Scorpio sports utility vehicle with a Punjab registration number from the accused, Dilpreet Singh alias Billa, in which he had driven to the hospital.

Billa was produced in court and sent to five-day police remand.

A police party headed by Inspector Baldev Kumar, station house officer, Sector 34, acted on a secret tip-off and arrested Billa from the parking lot of Gurdwara Saheed Baba Deep Singh, Solkhian Saheb in Ropar.

This is the second arrest in the case after Kamalpreet Singh Sidhu, (24) of Sunny Enclave, Sector-125, Kharar, was nabbed on June 28.

Billa had opened fire at a car at GMCH-32 on January 10, leaving a bystander injured.

In a complaint related to the case, Ludhiana resident Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi (23) had said that he and a friend Samar Bhat had come to GMCH-32 to meet another friend Lovepreet Singh of Model Town, Kharar, who was admitted there. Jaggi and Bhat were reportedly standing near the emergency when four to five men attacked them while shouting that Bhat would be eliminated.

Before fleeing the group fired from pistols, Jaggi said, adding that he hid behind his car while a passer-by, identified as Gurdyal Singh, received a bullet wound in the arm and admitted in GMCH-32.

Jaggi said Bhat had a standoff with some persons over a TikTok video.

The police had registered a case under sections 147,148,149,307 IPC and 25, 27,54,59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 34 police station.

During the course of investigation, three spent cartridges and a car with five bullet marks were seized from the spot.

Dilpreet has no criminal record. However Kamalpreet had a case registered against him on May 6, 2016, under sections 307,506,34 IPC 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at the Kharar (sadar) police station.

The other co-accused Nishan Singh Khera, Baljeet Chaudhary and Bhavjit Singh Gill are yet to be arrested.