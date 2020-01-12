Administrator tells new Chandigarh mayor to take up waste mgmt on priority

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:43 IST

Chandigarh A day after the National Green Tribunal pulled up the Chandigarh municipal corporation for not being able to ensure 100% waste segregation in the city, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has asked newly elected mayor Raj Bala Malik to focus on waste management.

A day after being elected as the city’s 26th mayor, Malik had paid a visit to Badnore. The administrator is learnt to have told her that cleanliness does not only mean sanitation drives but includes segregation of waste and proper management of municipal solid waste, and it has to be the top priority of the MC. He said the MC should involve public at large in these projects to ensure their participation in maintaining the beauty of the city, said sources.

Malik assured the UT administrator that achieving No. 1 rank in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan will be her top priority.

The MC has recently faltered in the league rounds of the 2020 edition of Swachh Survekshan, with chances appearing very thin for the city to improve its 2019’s ranking, in which it dropped to the 20th from 2018’s 3rd position.

Meanwhile, the NGT has given the MC time till June 30 to implement waste segregation across the city or face heavy penalty.

Mayor seeks more funds

Malik also sought more fiscal support for the MC’s pending development works. The mayor urged Badnore to implement 4th Delhi Finance Commission’s recommendations that advocate more share to the MC from the UT’s revenue, which at present is not more than 8 to 9%.

The UT in the past has already clarified that the matter will be decided at the level of central government, since it is the custodian of UT’s revenue. The mayor said she has requested the UT administrator to take up the matter with the Centre so that the MC gets allocation of sufficient budgetary grant-in-aid and all normal development works and other important infrastructure projects can be taken up on priority.

She also raised issues concerning women’s safety and increasing crime rate in the city.

Malik seeks coordination meetings

Mayor Raj Bala Malik requested the administrator to revive monthly meetings of coordination committee headed by UT adviser. The mayor said the meetings will help clear MC matters pending with the administration by sorting out queries of various stakeholder departments and speed up the projects. Malik said Badnore gave a positive response to her request and the meetings may soon be started.

Administrator wants village panels fully functional

Badnore told the mayor that committees constituted for development of 13 villages and headed by nominated councillors must become functional and prepare development plans for each village. He said projects and plans should be chalked out at the earliest, so that facilities and infrastructure of these villages can be developed on a par with sectors.