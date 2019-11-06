Auto driver killed, eight passengers injured in collision with SUV in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:03 IST

A Mahindra Scorpio taxi jumping a red light signal near the old Chandigarh airport hit an auto rickshaw, killing the driver and injuring eight passengers, including four children, on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

One of the taxi passengers, a young girl, also lost consciousness, but details of other people in the vehicle were not made available by the police even as the driver absconded.

Auto rickshaw driver Chandan of Raipur Khurd village was ferrying at least eight passengers, including two couples. The taxi, with a Himachal Pradesh number, was coming from the Zirakpur flyover, police said.

As the signal turned green, Chandan turned left towards Chandigarh while the taxi coming from Punjab jumped the lights and hit the vehicle, throwing out everyone inside, said Asis Singh, 29, a passenger in the auto rickshaw and main eyewitness who registered the complaint.

Most of the passengers hit the pavement head first.

The speeding taxi, which came to a standstill only after it crashed on the pavement and then hit a tree, completely crushed the auto rickshaw even as Chandan received multiple injuries on his head and body.

The victims were rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMCH-32) for treatment in three police control room (PCR) vehicles. Chandan succumbed to his injuries early on Tuesday.

A woman with severe head injuries was in coma.“The children were quite small and were hurt in the crash” added Asis Singh. The girl in the taxi who lost consciousness was also taken to hospital

The taxi driver fled leaving his passengers behind. Attempts are being made to locate him with help from his employer.

The police have registered a case under section 304-A(death due to negligence) 279(rash driving) and 337(causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PEDESTRIAN KILLED

A pedestrian identified as Surmukh Singh was killed after being hit by a truck in Maloya late Monday night. He belonged to Rupnagar.

The truck driver fled after the accident. A case has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death due negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC.