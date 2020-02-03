Chandigarh’s world-class theme park project to be revived: Badnore

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:34 IST

The UT administration is working on reviving the theme-cum-amusement park project in the city. The project, initially floated a decade ago, was mired in controversy for alleged irregularities and did not take off at that time.

On Sunday, UT administrator VPS Badnore, at Chandigarh Press Club, said there was a need for an amusement park for children in the city and the administration was mulling to start the project afresh.

Stating that the project would begin again with full transparency, Badnore said, the park is envisioned to be of international standards, which therefore called for tenders to be floated internationally.

GUV ASSURES FULL TRANSPARENCY

“This time the UT administration will start the project with complete transparency. This project will benefit the city and boost tourism,” Badnore said.

For the project, which is expected to come up in Sarangpur, Badnore said acquiring land would not be a major issue and he will try to give concrete shape to the project in his tenure.

The Chandigarh Entertainment City (Theme-cum-Amusement Park) was to come over an area of 73.3 acres in Sarangpur, Chandigarh. The park was to follow the international model of theme-cum-amusement parks such as Disneyland.

High technology rides and world class entertainment facilities, food courts and restaurants, retail/shopping facilities and green spaces were planned in the project.

However, the project was derailed in 2009 after allegations of corruption. Acting on allegations of irregularities in allotment of contract in the project, on October 4, 2010, the CBI registered an FIR against the three IAS officers and Unitech Limited for corruption, abuse of power and criminal conspiracy. The case is pending in the special CBI Court, Chandigarh.

METRO, MONORAIL

On the UT’s parking policy which is in the works, Badnore said he favoured city residents paying for parking spaces and user charges.

He said the drive conducted to fine people parking vehicles on roads and not using designated parking spaces would continue. On traffic congestion, Badnore said all options of MRTS, including metro and monorail, are open for consideration.

He also said that for better coordination among Punjab, Haryana and UT, a committee comprising the director general of police from the three jurisdictions has been constituted.

Badnore said that bringing back the old beauty of Sector 17 is also on agenda of the administration, adding that shifting of vendors from the sector has already contributed to reviving the older glory to the market.