Child Line, railway police rescue 13-year-old Moga girl from station

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:13 IST

A team of Child Line on Thursday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly being abducted by her relatives with a motive to sell her in Rajasthan.

The girl, who is a resident of Moga, was handed over to the Moga police who are conducting further investigation.

A team of city south Moga police station constituting head constable Balkar Singha and assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh reached Ludhiana railway station on Thursday morning and the members of Child Line along with the railway protection force (RPF) handed over the girl to them.

Kulwinder Singh, coordinator, Child Line railway station, said in the wee hours of Thursday, the RPF informed them about a girl, who they found to be wandering on one of the platforms of the station. Following this, the members of Child Line rescued the girl.

“It was around 2.30am when we found the girl and later, at around 6am her parents were traced,” he said.

He said that the girl disclosed that she belongs to Moga and her cousin was forcibly taking her along to Rajasthan on October 15. Her cousin was trying to get her forcibly married to a man and had already took ₹4,000 cash from that unidentified man, the girl told Child Line.

“The girl further informed us that an elderly man misbehaved with her when she was in Rajasthan with her cousin. Then today, her cousin who was supposed to drop the girl back at her residence left her at Ludhiana railway station,” said Kulwinder Singh.

The Moga police informed that the matter had been ended in a compromise. Inspector Surjit Singh, station house officer, City South police station, Moga, said that during investigation, they questioned the victim’s family and victim’s aunt and her two daughters (who were blamed for abducting the girl) and later both the parties came to a compromise. “It was found that there was a dispute over property between the victim’s family and her relatives,” said the police.

