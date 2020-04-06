Covid-19 outbreak: Containment policy to be implemented in Chandigarh if needed, says adviser Parida

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:53 IST

The UT administration will implement the containment policy if a particular area in the city shows a rise in coronavirus positive cases.

During the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The government of India (GoI) has prepared a containment policy for high load districts. Steps will be taken as and when such restrictions become necessary.”

So far, no area in the city has shown high incidents of coronavirus positive cases.

WHAT IS CONTAINMENT POLICY?

As per the containment policy, in the event of a localised increase in Covid-19 cases within a defined geographical area, for example a village, colony or a sector, the administration will create a geographic quarantine having a containment zone that will be surrounded by a buffer zone.

Surveillance in containment zone, including contact listing, tracking and follow ups, will be carried out. The surveillance programme will be aimed to gauge if there is any possibility of an increase in the spread of the disease based on the estimates of primary and secondary contacts.

No unchecked outward movement of population will be permitted from the containment zone except for maintaining essential services (including medical emergencies) and government business continuity. Besides, thermal screening, and information, education and communication (IEC) activities will be carried out at all entry and exit points of such containment zones.

All vehicular, including public transport, and individuals’ movement will also be stopped and all roads connecting the containment zone will be guarded by police personnel. For people and vehicles requiring regular movement, a pass/identity card will be issued with details communicated among the security personnel on duty.

OTHER MEASURES

Other measures that will be taken up in case of the containment policy are -- posting signs and spreading awareness among public about the need of perimeter control. Health workers posted at the exit points will perform screening of the visitors. The screening will include interviewing the of travellers, measurement of their body temperatures, recording the place and duration of their intended visit and maintaining a complete record of their intended place of stay. Details of the people moving out of perimeter zone for essential/emergency services will also be recorded.

HOTEL FACILITY EXTENDED TO HEALTH WORKERS

During the day, the UT administration also gave nod to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s director who had requested them for accommodating doctors in Hotel Parkview, Sector 24, both for the purpose of quarantine and duty rest, as and when they require. Similar facility will be provided to other health workers, including ward boys and security guards in Panchayat Bhawan, Sector 18. The complementary facility will be provided by the UT administration.

Principal secretary health, Arun Kumar Gupta, said adequate amount of medicines and medical equipment are available at all hospitals in the city. “Facilities are being created in Sector 48 civil hospital to battle the cases if there is any emergency,” he said.