Follow Guru’s teachings on peace, brotherhood: Kovind

Accompanied by Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:27 IST
SULTANPUR LODHI Sporting a turban, President Ram Nath Kovind attended functions of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Punjab government at Sultanpur Lodhi here on Tuesday on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He congratulated the citizens on the pious occasion and highlighted the contributions made by the founder of Sikhism for the welfare of society.

In the morning, Kovind and his wife Savita paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib where SGPC honoured him with a siropa (robe of honour). The President also saw the beri (tree) under which Guru Nanak is believed to have meditated.

Later, Kovind visited Punjab government’s stage where chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, local MLA, Navtej Singh Cheema, besides other Congress leaders, were present. After that the President visited the pandal of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Guru Nanak stadium, where former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister for state Som Parkash, Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore and SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal welcomed him.

The SGPC and Punjab government held different stages to show their one-upmanship and both made every possible efforts to have the President visit their stages. The President gave his speeches in a mix of Punjabi and Hindi languages at the two functions. At Punjab government stage, Kovind recalled the Guru’s inspiring thoughts, “Satguru Nanak pargateya mitti dhund jag chanan hoya (With the divine light of Guru Nanak, the mist has been cleared).” He said that the first Sikh master was committed to eradicating injustice and inequality from society.

The President urged people to follow the Guru’s teachings of living in peace and universal brotherhood. “The Guru preached the three principles of naam japo, kirat karo and vand chakho (Meditate on God through reciting and chanting prayers, work hard and share your resources with the community).” He wound up the speech with “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, waheguru ji ki fateh”, during the state government function.

During his address at SGPC function, the Kovind said it has been an honour for him to be in Sultanpur Lodhi where Guru Nanak attained enlightenment. “From Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind, there has tradition in Sikhism to stand for justice,” he said.

Amarinder raised the issue of pollution due to paddy stubble burning and appealed to farmers to follow the Guru’s teaching of “pavan guru, pani pita, maata dharat (Air is our teacher, water our father, and earth our mother).”

At SGPC function, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in his address said it was a matter of joy that the Kartarpur Corridor had also been opened to coincide with the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations.

