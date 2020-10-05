Jalandhar’s Ujjwal Mehta secures AIR 68 in JEE advanced exam

chandigarh

Jalandhar’s Ujjwal Mehta has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 68 in the JEE (advanced) exams, the results of which were declared by The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

He had scored a 99.99 percentile in both exams conducted by the NTA in January and September.Ujjwal’s father Naveen Kumar Mehta is a financial manager in a private company, while his mother, Seema, is a homemaker. He had been taking coaching from a private institute in Patiala since he was in Class 9.

“It is a great moment for my family and me. I am looking forward to joining either Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi or Mumbai and want to pursue computer science and engineering,” Mehta said.

“I would study for eight hours a day. I’m not internet-savvy and stay away from social media. I like to read books and spend time with my family,” Ujjwal said.

His mother Seema said she was proud of Ujjwal as his hard work had borne fruit.