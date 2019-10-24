e-paper
Kartarpur Corridor: 300 ft tall flag hoisted at Dera Baba Nanak

The flag will be one of the five tallest tricolours in the country at 300 feet.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:15 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With the opening of Kartarpur Corridor in the offing, a 300ft national flag was hoisted at the site of the passenger terminal along the Pakistan border on Thursday.

The national flag, which is one of the tallest in the country, could be seen fluttering while officials of both countries signed the agreement to make the corridor operational. The corridor will provide Indian devotees access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The flag will be one of the five tallest tricolours in the country. At 360 ft, the tallest national flag is at the Attari-Wagah border.

The Indian officials who had come to sign the agreement were told that the highway and the passenger terminal were nearing completion. “Robust security has been put in place to facilitate smooth and easy passage of pilgrims,” said SCL Das, joint secretary (internal security), MEA, who led the Indian delegation.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:15 IST

