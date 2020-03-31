Over 1500 trucks remain stranded as landslides block Jammu-Srinagar NH

chandigarh

Thousands of trucks carrying essentials remain stranded, as the 270km-long arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the Valley’s only surface link with the rest of the country, remained closed for the fifth consecutive day.

The road blockade has left about 1,500 trucks carrying essential supplies stuck at Nashri, Chenani, Udhampur and Jammu bypass along the highway.

Over 300 trucks returning to Jammu after unloading the essential supplies in the Kashmir valley are stranded in Banihal area.

The highway was closed on Friday after heavy rain triggered landslides and shooting stones from hillocks in Panthyal, Monkey Morh, and Mehar and few other locations in the Ramban area.

A massive landslide had occurred at Dhalwas village near Chandekot on Saturday where at least 28 houses were damaged and about 500 meters of the road had caved in and another landslide had occurred at Monkey Morh. It will take time to repair and restore the road in Dhalwas area.

Though the road maintenance company has initiated the debris clearance work, it appears that highway restoration may take several days, as it has started raining again in the valley.

A fresh western disturbance has hit the Union territory which will bring rain, thunderstorm and snowfall in the upper reaches till Thursday.

Meanwhile, J&K traffic police in its advisory said there shall be no movement of any kind of vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday in view of the MeT prediction of rain in J&K and blockade due to landslides and shooting stones in Dhalwas and Moneky Morh. Men and machinery are on the job and it will take time to clear the debris, the advisory added.

Only trucks carrying essential commodities are being allowed on the national highway. Movement of public and private transport has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed two lives in the Union territory.