Probe ordered into Dragon Train mishap at Chappar

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:20 IST

After four people, including a woman and her 10-year-old son, were injured after a cabin reportedly detached from a moving Dragon Train at the Chappar Mela late Friday night, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amarinder Singh Malhi has ordered a probe into the

incident.

He said the director of factories had been asked to inquire how did the incident take place and whether operators of joy rides had procured requisite fitness and safety certificates and followed the norms.

He said, fortunately, there was no casualty in the incident and all the injured were stated to be out of danger.

The incident took place late Friday night, when the cabin of the moving Dragon Train suddenly detached and fell nearly 10 feet away on the ground. Four people, including Harminder Singh, 18, who suffered a

head injury, was rushed to a private hospital here, while Manvinder Kaur, her son Himan, 10, and Honeypreet Singh, 18,

were rushed to a hospital in Ahmedgarh.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 22:19 IST