Punjab farm bills are ‘zero’, says Haryana BJP chief

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:58 IST

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar on Thursday dismissed the farm bills passed by the Punjab assembly as ‘zero’, saying the bills only promised a minimum support price (MSP) on crops bought by the central government not on those bought by the state government.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Dhankar said, “Captain Amarinder Singh took the short route, which will cause harassment to farmers in Punjab. The bills have made purchase of crops under MSP punishable but if the market price is already low and a farmer wants to sell his crop, who will agree to buy it? The farmers will be stuck,” Dhankar said.

Hitting out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the run-up to the Baroda bypoll, Dhankar said, “Hooda cannot think beyond his family and wants to fight every election. He will replace his candidate (Indu Raj Narwal) in the future. His candidate is yet to win and he wants to replace him with someone probably from his family,” he said.

“He fought the Lok Sabha elections and then the assembly elections. Ignoring Kumari Selja, he sent his son to the Rajya Sabha. He even wanted to contest in the bypolls,” Dhankar said.

Dhankar said his party had given its ticket to an able candidate, Yogeshwar Dutt, whose entry to the Assembly will be a proud moment for every Haryanvi.