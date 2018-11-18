Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: Unaccounted cash, liquor worth Rs 11.85 crore seized

Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth over Rs 11.85 crore have been seized by officials in Chhattisgarh in the run-up to assembly elections since October 4 when the model code came into force.

The elections for the total 90 constituencies are being held in two phases — November 12 and November 20.

“Flying squads constituted by district election offices have been keeping a close watch on illegal consignment of liquor, cash and other items meant to influence the polls,” said an officer with the office of state chief electoral officer (CEO).

These squads comprise personnel from the police, excise and income tax departments, he said.

He said unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items worth Rs 11,85,51,461 have been seized from separate places in the state during October 4-November 16 period. “Recovered items include cash worth Rs 4,47,13,358 and 70,681 litres of liquor worth around Rs 1,30,15,000,” he said.

The officer said 22 kg narcotic items worth Rs 1.76 lakh were also recovered.

“Besides, jewelleries and other valuables worth Rs 29,13,871 were seized, apart from laptops, vehicles, pressure cookers and other items worth Rs 5,77,33,175,” he said, adding that cases have been registered under appropriate acts.

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing the fourth consecutive term in Chhattisgarh, and the opposition Congress are locked in a close contest in the state.

The contest has become triangular with the entry of former chief minister Ajit Jogi whose outfit has tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati and the CPI.

