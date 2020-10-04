1 dead, 1 injured after heavy cardboard pieces, overloaded on a truck, fall on car below flyover in Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 01:12 IST

An unidentified man has died, while his co-passenger has suffered grievous injuries after piles of cardboard fell on the victims’ car from a Vasai-bound truck plying on Waghbil flyover at Ghodbunder Road, Thane, on Saturday around 10pm. The car was completely crushed in the mishap.

“The heavy material from the truck fell on the car which was plying below the flyover in the same direction. The car was completely crushed under the weight of the heavy materials. There were two male passengers in the car who were rushed to a private hospital,” said a police officer.

The passengers inside the car were taken to Hiranandani Hospital where one of the men was declared dead. The injured passenger, 38-year-old Prashant Devarkonda, has been shifted to Noble Hospital in Thane (West).

According to Kasarvadavali police, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on the flyover. The truck driver fled the spot and the police are trying to establish his identity.