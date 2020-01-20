35-year-old man attacked with knife in robbery bid

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:16 IST

Gurugram: A 35-year-old man was injured after a robber allegedly barged into his room and attacked him with a knife, the police said on Monday, adding that the man sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar, the victim, is a native of Mahendragarh and currently staying on rent at Jharsa in Sector 39. He works as a car driver. The incident took place on Thursday around 1.15am when he and his friend were sleeping.

“We had not locked the main door of our room. Around 1.30am, an unidentified man entered the room. He first picked up my friend’s mobile phone and wallet and then took my phone and wallet. As he was doing so, I woke up and saw him,” Dinesh said in the first information report (FIR). The victim said that when he began screaming for help, the suspect attacked him with a knife and fled the spot.

Dinesh allegedly caught him after a brief chase and took away his valuables from him. However, the suspect managed to release himself from the victim’s grip and fled away, the police said.

Basant Kumar, station house officer, Sadar police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be identified. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 380 (theft in any building) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Sunday.

In a separate incident, three men were booked on Sunday for allegedly assaulting and abusing a shopkeeper, his relative and helpers in Sector 9A.

According to the police, Krishna, the victim, is a native of Mahendragarh and currently staying in Sector 9A. He owns a grocery store at a shopping complex in Sector 9A. The police said that the suspects also run a shop next to the victim’s store.

The incident took place on October 23 last year when the accused entered the store and began abusing Krishna. In the police complaint, the victim alleged that when he asked them to stop abusing, they started to beat him up. When his relative tried to rescue him, the suspects beat him too and abused the helpers working at the store, the police said.

Krishna and his relative were taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the shop.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “We received the complaint through a court on Sunday and immediately registered a case. The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 323, 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 9A police station on Sunday.