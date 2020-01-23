e-paper
6 hurt in LPG cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

6 hurt in LPG cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
JALANDHAR Six people, including two minor girls, were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded at Kadianwali village in Jalandhar district on Thursday.

The explosion took place due to the leakage of gas when Sukhpreet Kaur was preparing tea at her home for some neighbours who had come to condole the death of her father who passed away on Wednesday.

Sukhpreet, 35, her two daughters Khushi, 7, and Simran, 9; two women neighbours Manjit Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur (in 50s), and one Lubaya Ram were injured in the explosion.They were admitted to the civil hospital, Jalandhar.

Doctors said while Gurmeet Kaur suffered 40% burn injuries, the other victims sustained 15% to 20% injuries.

Dr Parminder Singh said all the victims are in stable condition.

Talking to mediapersons, Sukhpreet said she had come to know about the leakage in the cylinder, but continued preparing tea, which led to the explosion.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Victor Masih, said, “We have recorded statements of the victims. It was an accidental explosion.”

