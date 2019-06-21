After Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar roads to get pedestrianised

New Delhi

North Delhi’s Kamla Nagar market, which dates back to 1950 and is a favourite hangout place for students of Delhi University’s North Campus, will soon get a facelift.

Following the positive response received to the “pedestrianisation and beautification” of Karol Bagh last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has prepared a similar roadmap for Kamla Nagar market.

The revamp’s focal point is Bada Gol Chakkar (roundabout) at the centre of the market, on which stands Spark Mall underneath which is the north corporation’s fully-automated underground parking.

The mall was built in 2013 and has seven levels and 828 slots for four-wheeler parking. But it sees barely 40-45% occupancy on a daily basis.

“The idea is to prevent traders and shoppers from parking their cars haphazardly in the surrounding area and instead getting them to use the parking lot. This will ensure smooth traffic movement in the market and fetch us enough space to create alleys for utilities, greenery and pedestrian pathways,” said Ira Singhal, deputy commissioner (Keshavpuram) of the north corporation.

On the lines of Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, one of the radial roads from Bada Gol Chakkar — Kolhapur Road — will be made pedestrian only. On the other three major radial roads — Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Mandelia Road and Gali No. 7 — the current two-way traffic system will be retained, but the carriageway for vehicles will be reduced to six-metres only. These three roads are 18 metres wide each.

Two Multi-Utility Zones (MUZs) — fitting in trees, benches, garden lamps, food stalls and water kiosks — of two metres each will be developed on either side of the carriageway; and pedestrian paths of four metres each will be created on the roadsides.

“We are already in talks with the traffic police and market associations in this regard and have held several meetings with them. Work could start as early as July if all goes well,” said Varsha Joshi, the commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who has conceptualised the plans for Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar and Kirti Nagar, all in the jurisdiction of north Delhi corporation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Nupur Prasad, said she is working with the north corporation to remove illegal encroachments and vendors who are operating without licences. “We are helping the civic body in bringing about a smooth transformation without any law and order problems,” she said.

‘Barren and non-functional’ electricity poles are also being identified and removed, along with the mesh of wires that accompany them. Plots for more parking lots, toilets, kids’ zones and proper stands for autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and app-based taxi service are also being earmarked.

To make the area more “youth-oriented,” the north corporation is going to commission 3D artworks on the roads, set up open cafes on the roadsides and seasonal shops on the Multi-Utility Zones on occasions like Holi, Diwali and Rakhi. “A large majority of the shopping crowd coming here are students, especially young women. So we want to create a fun and safe space for them here,” said deputy commissioner, Ira Singhal, an alumnus of the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University.

Office bearers of the three market associations said that they have a meeting with Singhal lined up on Wednesday and are still giving final touches to the corporation’s plan. “We have no problem with pedestrianisation or beautification, but we hope the civic body is taking into account the ground realities of Kamla Nagar market — the narrow roads and excessive encroachment,” said Naresh Sambher, President of the Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar Traders Association.

Kamla Nagar market is spread over 3-4 square kilometers area and receives a footfall of 12-15,000 on weekdays and 25-30,000 on weekends.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 21:09 IST