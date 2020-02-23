Agra turns into a fortress

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:07 IST

HT Correspondent

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW Agra city has turned into a fortress, as over 6,000 security personnel, including 250 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and two teams of UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos, are deployed for foolproof security during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Taj city on Monday.

Besides, around 500 cops will ensure smooth flow of traffic during the VVIP’s movement in the city.

Officiating UP DGP HC Awasthi said an elaborate security plan has been drawn up, in consultation of national security agencies, for all the routes and destinations of the US President.

He said the national agencies are already camping in Agra and working in close coordination with the UP Police.

All VVIP routes in the city have been divided into five zones and 15 sectors while separate security arrangements have been made for each zone/sector.

He said SP and ASP rank officers are in charge of each zone and sector, respectively. They will be assisted by 65 DySPs and 400 inspectors and sub-inspectors. As many as 2,500 civil police constables will remain deployed all through the routes during the US President’s visit, added Awasthi.

“Apart from civil police, at least 30 companies of armed police (around 3,000 police personnel) will be deployed for route security. Armed cops will also be deployed for roof-top duties on all routes through which Trump is expected to pass. These areas have already been sanitised by anti-sabotage and anti-mine squads,” he said, adding, “There will also be aerial surveillance in the city during the VVIP’s stay.”

He said dog squads and bomb disposal squads have been deployed at places that are likely to be visited by the US President.