Akal Takht sets up 3-member panel to resolve statue row

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:32 IST

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday constituted a three-member committee to resolve the row concerning demand to remove statues of folk dancers on the Heritage Street.

The panel comprises Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, chief secretary Roop Singh and Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) president Nirmal Singh. The SGPC additional secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhoora Kohna will be coordinator of the committee.

Kohna said the committee was constituted on the direction of the Akal Takht and the panel will meet at 4pm on Thursday at the head office of the gurdwara body. The committee will submit a report to the Akal Takht jathedar.

The SGPC had distanced itself from the row that erupted after the statues were vandalised by a group of Sikh men on January 15. Many Sikh organisations had been demanding removal of the statues.

Eight people have been arrested for vandalising the statues.

Sikh bodies begin sit-in

Activists of various Sikh organisations launched a sit-in on Heritage Street in support of their demand for removal of the statues and dropping attempt to murder charge against those arrested for vandalising. For now, the protest will continue till January 30, the day administration officials meet the stakeholders to decide on the issue.

Members of Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, Jatha Sirlath Khalsa, Jatha Himmat-e-Khalsa, Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee, Damdami Taksal (Ajnala faction), Lok Insaaf Sangharsh Committee are among those taking part in the indefinite protest.

As per the resolution of the Sikh bodies, a 11-member jatha (group) of the protesters will sit for 24 hours in continuation. First jatha sat under the leadership of Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee leader Balbir Singh Muchhal.

Commissioner of police Sukhchain Singh Gill said decision to drop Section 307 (attempt to murder) charge against those who vandalised the statues will be taken according to the investigation report.