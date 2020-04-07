Amid Covid fear, Patna zoo authorities heighten monitoring of inmates’ health

cities

Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly known as Patna zoo, has heightened monitoring of health of its inmates, especially big cats, after a four-year-old tigress was tested positive for coronavirus in a United States zoo.

The Patna zoo officials swung into action and intensified healthcare procedures for the animals and birds in the light of directions from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi.

“We are following the standard operating procedures in accordance with the CZA directives,” said Amit Kumar, director of the zoo, adding that everything in the zoo is quite normal.

A CCTV network has been set up near the cage of tigers to keep round the clock vigil on the big cats.

“We will carry out frequent medical checkups of big cats along with other animals. As far as sample testing is concerned, the veterinary doctors have not observed any abnormal symptom yet. If we detect any abnormal behaviour, we would certainly go for sample testing,” he added.

Patna zoo houses 17 big cats and around 30 small cats which include seven tigers and four lions. Patna zoo is home to more than 1200 animals including 338 mammals, 471 reptiles and 355 birds. Among them are Royal Bengal tigers, black beer, giraffe, chimpanzee, zebra and Sangai deer, fish aquarium and reptile house are main centre of attraction for the visitors.

Around 80 workers are taking care of inmates in different shifts. The workers have been maintaining distance from animals.

“The zookeepers are taking caring of hygiene and cleanliness. The enclosures and houses are disinfected regularly. The food coming from outside is washed properly”, said a zoo official.

The Bihar government had announced on March 13 for closure of zoo till March 31, which was extended till further notice.