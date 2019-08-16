Another bldg in Ulhasnagar evacuated after slab collapse

cities

A ground-plus-four storey commercial building in Ulhasnagar camp 3 area was vacated as a safety measure on Thursday, after a part of a slab collapsed.

A fire brigade official said the structure is illegal. No one was hurt in the slab collapse.

This is the second such incident to take place in Ulhasnagar camp 3 area in this week. Fifteen families of a nearby building were trapped on Tuesday morning after the five-storey A wing of Mahak Apartments came crumbling down, a day after the building tilted and developed cracks.

No injuries were reported as the building had been evacuated on Monday.

The slab collapse at Keswani complex, at Furniture Bazaar, in Ulhasnagar camp 3, occurred in the morning on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.

“Fire brigade officials from the disaster management team of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) evacuated the building as a safety measure and to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Dr Yuvaraj Bhadane, public relations officer, UMC.

According to a fire brigade official who was present at the spot, the building, which 22 years old, is illegal.

“The building has a ground floor and four storeys, with 16 shops. We have evacuated it following the slab collapse incident,” said a senior official from the disaster management cell of UMC.

The building has been sealed by the civic body until a structural audit is carried out.

“The structural audit will be carried within two days. Depending on the audit report, we will decide whether it is safe to use it repairs or if it needs to be demolished. Till then, the building will be sealed,” said Bhadane.

