Badlapur rape, murder: Minor's cousin held from UP

Badlapur rape, murder: Minor’s cousin held from UP

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:59 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

The police arrested a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh (UP) for allegedly raping and murdering his minor cousin in Badlapur last month.

On June 19, the accused sexually assaulted the 14-year-old when the duo were alone in the house.He then tried to strangle her and fled the spot. When her parents reached home, they found the girl unconscious and rushed her to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

A case was registered against the accused for sexual harassment, murder and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, after which the Badlapur police began investigations. “We tracked him to Nashik first, but before we reached he had fled the city. We then discovered that he was at Azamgarh in UP, so we sent a team there. As all the police personnel are busy with the implementation of the lockdown norms, we were short of staff and managed to nab him after five days from his relative’s home located in a small village,” police sub-inspector S Varap said.

The girl’s mother has expressed her relief on the arrest. “He should get a severe sentence. We are thankful to the police for tracing and arresting him.”

